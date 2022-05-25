Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of Lands’ End worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

