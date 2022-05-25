Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 4.2%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 4,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,048,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
