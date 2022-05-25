Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 4.2%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 4,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,048,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

