Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $67.97. 9,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 814,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

