Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $343,802.74

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $343,802.74 and $18,008.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

