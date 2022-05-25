Lee E. Beckelman Sells 21,404 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SND stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

