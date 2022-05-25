Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.82 and a 200-day moving average of $411.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,024. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

