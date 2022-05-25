Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $245,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

