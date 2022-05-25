Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $6,534,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
LICY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.
About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
