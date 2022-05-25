Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $6,534,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

LICY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

