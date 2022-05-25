Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 7,347,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,156. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

