Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,305. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.