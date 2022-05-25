Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Landstar System by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 105,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 279,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

