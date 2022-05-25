Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 4,893,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,043. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

