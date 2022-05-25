LINK 24-Hour Volume Hits $457,934.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, LINK has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $51.93 or 0.00174514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $310.35 million and approximately $457,934.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

