Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $259,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.94 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

