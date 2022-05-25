Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $276,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

