Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.66.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

