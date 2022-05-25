Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

