Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

