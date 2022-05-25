Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,900 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,993 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Z stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,510,918 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

