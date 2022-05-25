Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD stock opened at $1,231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,316.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,438.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

