Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,700 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Twitter were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

