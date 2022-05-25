Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

