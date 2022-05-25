Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,353 shares of company stock worth $9,858,430. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

