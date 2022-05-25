LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMS opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.26. The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.92 ($0.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of LMS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

