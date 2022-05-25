loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 7,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 978,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $796,500.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

