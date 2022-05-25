Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $114.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

LBLCF opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

