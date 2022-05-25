Lobstex Reaches Market Capitalization of $282,275.85 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $282,275.85 and $20.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,545,962 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

