Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.55 or 0.06669170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00235432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.00 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00648703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00082747 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004332 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

