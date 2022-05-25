Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) Director Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 684,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Longeveron alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $62,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Longeveron Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -2.05.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Longeveron by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.