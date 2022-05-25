Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $244.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

LOW stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 116,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

