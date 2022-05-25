Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $184.62 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.96.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

