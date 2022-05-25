Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 1.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 24,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 31,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

