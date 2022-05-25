Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 858,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,586,495 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

