Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.