Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Michael Jackson Acquires 2,000 Shares

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Jackson bought 2,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00.

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

