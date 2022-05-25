MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.34. 3,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $858.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.