Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

