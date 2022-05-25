Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $288.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $232.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. 331,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,450. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,011 shares of company stock valued at $351,270. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 105.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

