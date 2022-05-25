Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

