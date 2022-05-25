Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

