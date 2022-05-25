Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

