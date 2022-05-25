Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 20,000 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 2,212,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,888. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

