Maven Securities LTD Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,433,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,850,282 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VST traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 5,558,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,833. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.