Maven Securities LTD Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,676,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

