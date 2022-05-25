Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 769,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,035. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

