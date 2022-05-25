Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 43,772 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

