Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.47 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,970,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

