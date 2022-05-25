MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report $6.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.43 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDXH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 21,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,187. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.