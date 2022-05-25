Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

