MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.73 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.